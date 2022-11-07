Netflix is making a Gears of War movie and an animated TV series

Netflix is planning a slate of Gears of War adaptations, the streaming service announced on Monday. First up is a “live action feature film,” then “an adult animated series,” and after that, there’s the “potential for more stories to follow,” Netflix said. Netflix will be working with The Coalition, the Vancouver-based Xbox Games Studio that manages the Gears of War franchise, to bring the franchise to the streaming service. There are no details about when the adaptations will be released.