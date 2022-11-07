How am I supposed to mark myself as parody if I can’t change my screen name, Elon?

I can’t change my screen name on Twitter. I can change my bio. But not my screen name. So although I was helpfully trying to describe myself as “Elizabeth Lopatto (parody)” that simply wasn’t possible.

Anyway Sacks, who is part of a “war room” of advisors helping Musk run Twitter, also says that “impersonation is not free speech.” I am wondering if this is because Musk is upset that he is being mocked by the users of the site he bought! After all, just yesterday, he tweeted, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.” He also tweeted, “Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.” So if I were to change my display name to my nickname — yes, you can call me Liz — I guess I wouldn’t be verified anymore?