The Apple Watch Series 8 with LTE is more than $100 off right now

With Black Friday just a few weeks away now, the deals seem to be just getting better and better. If you were waiting until the big day to score a stellar deal on the new Apple Watch Series 8, Amazon already has you covered. The retailer is currently offering $110 off the 41mm LTE-enabled wearable in blue and red, dropping the final sale price to $389. That’s a new all-time low on the flagship wearable, which offers several improvements over the last-gen model, including temperature sensors and car crash detection. If you don’t need the newer features, however, you can also buy the 41mm LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 7 in blue for $329 instead of $499 at Walmart or in green for $10 more at Best Buy.

The current deal pricing is excellent given the new budget-friendly Apple Watch SE — which is the one we typically recommend for first-time smartwatch buyers — goes for $299 in the 40mm LTE-ready configuration. For just $30 more (or $90 more if you opt for the Apple Watch Series 8), you’ll be getting a better wearable that’s ideal for use with Apple’s Family Setup feature, which allows parents to control which apps their kids use, who they can message, and more. Both watches also feature a bigger always-on display than the SE, along with more advanced sensors. Read our Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7 reviews.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, LTE) $ 389 $ 499 22 % off $ 389 The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with crash detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model. $389.00 at Amazon

With the days getting colder, heating bills are bound to rise. If you’re looking to save money, you might want to invest in a competent smart thermostat like Google’s latest Nest Learning Thermostat, which is on sale at Wellbots for $179 ($70 off) until November 30th when you use promo code VERGETHERMO.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat offers a variety of helpful features, like the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not at home. It’s also adjustable from afar using the mobile app and, best of all, doesn’t require much effort to use given it’s capable of learning your habits and preferences.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen) $ 179 $ 249 28 % off $ 179 The Nest Learning Thermostat is the original smart thermostat, complete with automatic adjustments, smartphone control, and the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home. Now through November 30th, you can use offer code VERGETHERMO to get $70 off. $179.00 at Wellbots

Shifting from smart thermostats to gaming accessories, 8BitDo’s Media Remote (Long Edition) for Xbox is on sale at Amazon right now for $19.80 instead of $24.99. While not an all-time low, this is one of the best prices we’ve recently seen on the handy accessory, which you can use with the Xbox One and Series X / S consoles. The remote comes with backlit buttons and dedicated shortcuts that make it easier to quickly wake up and navigate your Xbox menu, along with a number pad (something the short edition lacks). Just note these are infrared remotes, so your Xbox must be positioned within sight. Read our review.

8BitDo Media Remote (Long Edition) $ 19.8 $ 24.99 21 % off $ 19.8 8BitDo’s infrared media remote offers Xbox buttons so you can easily navigate menus and apps as well as a Home button that wakes up your Xbox instantly. $19.80 at Amazon