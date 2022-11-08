Amazon Photos on Android has been redesigned to make app navigation and sharing photos and videos easier for its users, bringing the service in line with a similar update that rolled out to iOS devices almost a year ago.

Now, Amazon Photo users can search a photo gallery from the home screen singlehandedly — emphasizing navigation options all being “within a thumb’s reach.” Swiping up within the Amazon Photos gallery on your device will open a new control panel where users can find curated features to filter photos by object, place, or year.

The new home screen can be navigated using just your thumb and features a new control panel, accessible by swiping up within the gallery. Image: Amazon

Tapping the Amazon Smile logo at the top-left-hand corner of the gallery page will also give users access to options such as customer accounts, uploads, and prints, while the “Paper airplane” button on the top right will take users to a page where images and videos can be privately shared with friends and family.

Amazon Prime subscribers have access to free, unlimited full-resolution photo storage and 5GB of video storage on Amazon Photos, which can be easily showcased on devices such as the Echo Show and Fire TV. The Amazon Photos Android app will be automatically updated to reflect these changes for existing users.