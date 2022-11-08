The creators of Pokémon Unite are bringing Monster Hunter to mobile

The Monster Hunter series is coming to your smartphone. Capcom has announced a partnership with TiMi Studio Group for a new Monster Hunter title developed specifically for mobile. There aren’t many details on the actual game — including when it might be available — but the companies say that “the in-development game will reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series, and offers players a new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones.”
If the TiMi name sounds familiar, it’s because the studio is behind some of the biggest mobile games around, including the massive Chinese hit Honor of Kings. The Tencent-owned studio has also developed several notable mobile adaptations of major franchises, like Pokémon Unite and Call of Duty: Mobile and is currently working with Xbox on some kind of mystery project.
Monster Hunter, meanwhile, is a certified global hit thanks to Monster Hunter: World, which has gone on to become Capcom’s bestselling title to date, with more than 18 million copies sold since it debuted in 2018. Since then, Capcom has also released Monster Hunter Rise on both the Nintendo Switch and PC — and a live-action movie came out starring Milla Jovovich. Even Electronic Arts is trying to get in on the action with the upcoming Monster Hunter-style game Wild Hearts, which launches next year.