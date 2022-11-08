John Wick could become a AAA video game

Because everyone seems to have forgotten that John Wick Hex exists, Lionsgate, the studio behind the John Wick franchise, hasn’t ruled out AAA games for the future of everyone’s favorite dog-loving hitman. Over the course of three movies (going on four), the John Wick franchise has grown exceedingly rich and weird. However, spinoffs like The Continental are still a ways off, and with a reported second spinoff helmed by Ana de Armas in the works, Lionsgate is searching for other ways to keep attention on the franchise.

During a recent earnings call, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said that the company had been perusing pitches for a John Wick game, but details are currently spotty. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself here ... We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don’t want to say any more about that at this time.”

The universe of the John Wick films is already full of opportunities for a AAA game to capitalize on. While it’s full of awesome action sequences bookended by what I can only describe as gun porn, the movies are already teeming with secret societies, bounties delivered via rotary telephones, bullet sponge enemies, and the dulcet tones of Lance Reddick.

We’ve already received one John Wick game in the form of John Wick Hex, developed by Bithell Games. While John Wick Hex had an interesting premise and art style, it was a short and somewhat disappointing experience that didn’t do much to explore the lore and larger world of the “wickaverse.”

John Wick Hex was a stylish if somewhat shallow strategy game. Image: Bithell Games

There are already some excellent games out there that clearly share some inspiration with the John Wick films. Whether that’s the creative wetwork of Agent 47 in the Hitman franchise, the punch-filled deckbuilding of Fights in Tight Spaces, or the gun fu of Superhot VR. With tons of excellent titles that clearly grasp the attitude and style of the films, I wonder if we actually need a John Wick game to happen.