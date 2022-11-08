We might get a Star Wars film from the director of Deadpool 3

There are a lot of Star Wars films in development, and now, Disney might be adding one more, as Deadline reports that Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is “in talks” to direct a new movie in the franchise. Deadline doesn’t have details on the plot or a writer, and the film may not happen for a long time given Levy is also on tap to work on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things and Deadpool 3.
There hasn’t been a new Star Wars movie since 2019, when Disney released the divisive Rise of Skywalker. While we don’t know exactly when the next Star Wars film will come out, Disney is exploring a lot of options in addition to Levy’s potential entry:
- Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is reportedly co-writing a Star Wars movie with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed two episodes of Ms. Marvel, attached to direct.
- Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is working on one with the screenwriter of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- Taika Waititi — who voiced the droid IG-11 in The Mandalorian’s first season, directed that season’s finale, and is reportedly back as IG-11 in season 3 — is directing and co-writing a new film.
- Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is working on a Rogue Squadron film that was originally set to release in December 2023 but was recently dropped from Disney’s release schedule.
- We’re still waiting on the trilogy from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, and while nothing has come of that yet, Johnson told Variety in October that he hopes the movies will come to fruition.
While it’s tough to wait for a new Star Wars film, there are a lot of good Star Wars shows on Disney Plus to scratch the intergalactic itch. If you aren’t watching Andor, you really should be. And Baby Yoda will be back in just a few months with the premiere of The Mandalorian’s third season sometime in February.