We might get a Star Wars film from the director of Deadpool 3

There are a lot of Star Wars films in development, and now, Disney might be adding one more, as Deadline reports that Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is “in talks” to direct a new movie in the franchise. Deadline doesn’t have details on the plot or a writer, and the film may not happen for a long time given Levy is also on tap to work on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things and Deadpool 3.

There hasn’t been a new Star Wars movie since 2019, when Disney released the divisive Rise of Skywalker. While we don’t know exactly when the next Star Wars film will come out, Disney is exploring a lot of options in addition to Levy’s potential entry: