Coinbase says it’s monitoring a fix for its web and app outage

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, says it’s monitoring a fix for a partial outage that affected its website and app for around two hours on Tuesday. According to the company’s status page, users experienced difficulties logging in or loading pages — and while the rest of the company’s infrastructure wasn’t affected, the easiest ways to use those services were cut off.

Coinbase announced on Twitter that it was having network connectivity issues at around 12:39PM ET and announced that a fix was being implemented around an hour and a half later. Around 3PM ET, the company announced that the fix had been implemented, and it was monitoring to make sure it was working.