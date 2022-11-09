iPhone 14 Pro vs. S22 Ultra vs. Pixel 7 Pro: what 1,000 photos tell us

After so many years of megapixel stasis, Apple finally upgraded the iPhone’s camera to a 48-megapixel sensor this year. Previously, the iPhone’s most advanced camera was the 12-megapixel main wide-angle sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro. This hardware update brings it closer to the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s 50-megapixel main sensor but nowhere near the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108-megapixel main sensor.

But more megapixels doesn’t always mean better photos, and the only way to really know how well a camera performs is to use it a lot. So for the second year in a row, I set out to take 1,000 photos on the iPhone 14 Pro, the Pixel 7 Pro, and the S22 Ultra in order to name the best camera on a smartphone.

With my pockets full of phones, I trekked all over New York state, stopping to take photos every other minute, and was ultimately left with a huge range of situations and lighting conditions to compare the photos from these three cameras with. And just as I learned last year, using these devices was about far more than their end products.