The firm that bought my car for more than I paid new has lost 98 percent of its value

Carvana, the used car dealer that trusts robotic algorithms to buy your car practically sight unseen, was the third-fastest company to ever make it onto the Fortune 500 — only Amazon and Google did it faster. But for the third day in a row, its stock is trading for just around $7 a share, plummeting 98 percent from its all-time high of over $360 last August.

My first thought on reading the news: maybe the company shouldn’t let robots pay people more than their cars cost brand-new? This February, I sold a seven-year-old car to Carvana for more than I paid out the door and wrote a story about the perfect storm of factors that led to that outcome. (Stimulus checks! Chip shortages! Covid fears! Unheard-of demand for vehicles! Blind trust in algorithms!)

My blue car, loaded onto a Carvana truck. Photo by Sean Hollister / The Verge

But after reading through the past six quarters of the company’s financial results and shareholder letters, it seems much simpler than algorithms running amok. Carvana’s humans bet badly by buying too many cars. Throughout 2021, as Carvana saw its first and only quarterly profit, the company kept telling investors how it planned to scale up production (read: get more used cars ready to sell) to meet the pandemic’s unprecedented demand.

“Scaling vehicle production as quickly as possible remains a top priority for us,” it wrote in its Q2 2021 report. “Demand continues to outpace our ability to fulfill it, and we are taking many steps to ramp up operational capacity in the near term to catch up to demand and support growth in 2022 and beyond,” the company added for Q3 2021.

But when 2022 rolled around, that growth wasn’t there. Though it invested in increasing its vehicle inventory by roughly a billion dollars’ worth — from $2.3 billion in Q3 2021 to $3.1 billion in Q4 2021 and $3.3 billion in Q1 2022 — Carvana didn’t actually wind up selling that many more cars. It’s averaging 108,000 cars sold per quarter so far in 2022, compared to 106,000 cars each quarter last year. And while revenue has stayed relatively flat, the company is now losing far more money: nearly half a billion dollars per quarter. It’s already lost $1.4 billion this year as it tries to get rid of the extra cars it probably shouldn’t have bought. (The company also sells many cars wholesale, though it gets much less money than when consumers buy and/or finance through its website.)

Carvana quarterly data, Q1 2021-Q3 2022 Data Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Units sold 102,570 117,564 105,185 113,016 111,949 107,815 92,457 Revenue $3.39 billion $3.88 billion $3.5 billion $3.75 billion $3.48 billion $3.33 billion $2.25 billion Net loss (profit) -$508 million -$439 million -$506 million -$182 million -$68 million ($45 million) -$82 million Retail vehicle sales $2.49 billion $2.96 billion $2.73 billion $2.9 billion $2.65 billion $2.50 billion $1.8 billion Vehicle inventory $2.58 billion $2.87 billion $3.30 billion $3.15 billion $2.29 billion $1.97 billion $1.44 billion Gross profit per unit (GPU) $3,500 $3,368 $2,833 $4,566 $4,672 $5,120 $3,656 Retail GPU $1,131 $1,131 $808 $1,495 $1,769 $2,022 $1,211 Wholesale GPU $448 $383 $219 $549 $420 $547 $227 Other GPU $1,921 $1,854 $1,806 $2,522 $2,483 $2,551 $2,218

“We generally prepare for sales volume 6-12 months in advance, meaning we built capacity in most of our business functions for significantly more volume than we fulfilled,” the company wrote for Q1 2022. “We reduced our website inventory by -10% sequentially in Q3. We are continuing to normalize our inventory size and expect to further reduce inventory in Q4,” it wrote this past quarter.

The metric Carvana cites most — how much profit it makes per car — has also significantly gone down.

But things are much worse for Carvana because so many of the socioeconomic factors that fueled its meteoritic rise have now flipped for the worse. Not just inflation and the economic downturn — gas prices are sky-high, and rising interest rates are making auto loans less attractive, both of which make people less interested in buying cars. Manheim’s Used Vehicle Value Index is showing that the value of vehicles is finally declining again, down 10.6 percent from a year ago, meaning that the extra cars Carvana purchased may be worth less instead of more by the time the company sells them. And with covid fears subsiding, people might be more willing to venture into a dealership again instead of having Carvana drop a car at their door.