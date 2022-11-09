Forza Horizon 5 on PC gets improved ray tracing, DLSS, FSR, and more

Forza Horizon 5 players now have access to in-game ray tracing and DLSS or FSR upscaling support on PC. The latest series 14 “Donut Media” update arrived yesterday, and it now allows Forza Horizon 5 players to enable ray tracing in free roam areas and races at ultra or extreme settings.

You’ll need a powerful PC to play with 4K extreme settings, but Playground Games has also added in Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology alongside AMD’s very latest FSR 2.2 support. Both upscaling technologies will take a 1080p image and upscale it to 4K, improving the performance in Forza Horizon 5.

New ray tracing settings for Forza Horizon 5. Image: Playground Games

If you have an Nvidia RTX card then DLSS support will be available, but Forza Horizon 5 isn’t using the latest DLSS 3 tech that’s only available on RTX 40-series cards. AMD’s latest FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2 (FSR 2.2) support will work across most graphics cards from AMD, Nvidia, and Intel.

“While we have nothing to share today regarding DLSS 3.0, the team looks forward to your feedback on the DLSS 2.4 implementation in Forza Horizon 5, which can be enabled on all Nvidia RTX graphics cards to increase your performance at higher resolutions,” says Playground Games.

Forza Horizon 5 has long supported ray tracing but it was previously limited to the ForzaVista presentation mode for viewing cars within the game. You’ll now be able to see car reflections during races and free roam, and even “realistic Drivatar reflections in Photo Mode.”