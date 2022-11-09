Several retailers have the God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle in stock

If you’re still on the hunt for a PlayStation 5, you’re in luck. Currently, Sony’s PlayStation Direct store and Walmart have the God of War Ragnarök bundle in stock — no queues or memberships necessary. While you can just check out at Walmart, you’ll have to sign in with a PlayStation account to buy one from Sony. Either one is an excellent opportunity to grab the elusive console and an excellent exclusive title in one purchase.
Walmart has the $559.99 bundle that includes the disc-based version of the PlayStation 5 and a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök. However, if you’d prefer to pick up the digital-only version of the console for $459.99, PlayStation Direct has both the disc-based and digital models of the console available. There’s also a chance your local Target location may have a bundle available — just make sure to check the in-store stock locator before you venture outside. While it’s only a modest discount, purchasing either of these bundles saves you $10 on the combined price of the console and the game, which is pretty cool if you were planning to pick up the game anyway.
Amazon will also have the disc-based and digital bundles available for some lucky people who requested an invite to purchase one. The retailer says the next wave of invites will be sent on Friday, November 11th, but it accepts invite requests on a rolling basis. However, it’s worth noting that requesting an invite doesn’t necessarily guarantee you a console.
The God of War Ragnarok bundle packages a digital version of the PlayStation-exclusive title with either the disc-based version of the console.
