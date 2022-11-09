Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Several retailers have the God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle in stock

Several retailers have the God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle in stock

/

Walmart and Sony currently have bundles with the disc-based and digital consoles in stock, or you can try your ZIP code to see if you can pick one up in person at your nearby Target.

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Kratos and Thor face off in God of War Ragnarök.
An actual photo of our readers trying to get a PlayStation 5
Image: SIE

If you’re still on the hunt for a PlayStation 5, you’re in luck. Currently, Sony’s PlayStation Direct store and Walmart have the God of War Ragnarök bundle in stock — no queues or memberships necessary. While you can just check out at Walmart, you’ll have to sign in with a PlayStation account to buy one from Sony. Either one is an excellent opportunity to grab the elusive console and an excellent exclusive title in one purchase.

Walmart has the $559.99 bundle that includes the disc-based version of the PlayStation 5 and a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök. However, if you’d prefer to pick up the digital-only version of the console for $459.99, PlayStation Direct has both the disc-based and digital models of the console available. There’s also a chance your local Target location may have a bundle available — just make sure to check the in-store stock locator before you venture outside. While it’s only a modest discount, purchasing either of these bundles saves you $10 on the combined price of the console and the game, which is pretty cool if you were planning to pick up the game anyway.

Amazon will also have the disc-based and digital bundles available for some lucky people who requested an invite to purchase one. The retailer says the next wave of invites will be sent on Friday, November 11th, but it accepts invite requests on a rolling basis. However, it’s worth noting that requesting an invite doesn’t necessarily guarantee you a console.

God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle

$559

The God of War Ragnarok bundle packages a digital version of the PlayStation-exclusive title with either the disc-based version of the console.

$559.00 at PlayStation$559.00 at Walmart$559.00 at Target

Related

Check out these PS5 accessories and games

In the meantime, it could be wise to start preparing for your new PS5 with some fun accessories and games. Here are a few we recommend:

Sony Pulse 3D headset (black)

$99.99

Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also work on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.

$99.99 at Amazon$99.99 at Best Buy

Sony DualSense Controller (black)

$69

The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.

$69.00 at Walmart$69.00 at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Console Cover (red)

$54.99

A majestic red reserved for the cosmos. The cosmic red PlayStation 5 cover matches the color of its DualSense controller.

$54.99 at PlayStation Direct (PS5)$54.99 at PlayStation Direct (PS5 Digital Edition)

PlayStation Plus (annual membership)

$59.9916% off
$50.22

PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now prepaid membership cards can still be redeemed toward Sony’s three new tiers of its revised service: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. All of these subscriptions offer online play, with varying degrees of downloadable games included as part of the membership.

$50.22 at Eneba

The Last of Us Part I

$69.99

Sony and Naughty Dog gave The Last of Us a fresh coat of paint to make it look, sound, and play more like The Last of Us Part II. If you missed out on the 2013 hit, you’ll want to check it out before the HBO show launches in 2023.

$69.99 at Amazon$69.99 at Best Buy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

$7017% off
$57.99

Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

$57.99 at Amazon (physical)$69.99 at Target (physical)

More from Gaming