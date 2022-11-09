Several retailers have the God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle in stock

If you’re still on the hunt for a PlayStation 5, you’re in luck. Currently, Sony’s PlayStation Direct store and Walmart have the God of War Ragnarök bundle in stock — no queues or memberships necessary. While you can just check out at Walmart, you’ll have to sign in with a PlayStation account to buy one from Sony. Either one is an excellent opportunity to grab the elusive console and an excellent exclusive title in one purchase.

Amazon will also have the disc-based and digital bundles available for some lucky people who requested an invite to purchase one. The retailer says the next wave of invites will be sent on Friday, November 11th, but it accepts invite requests on a rolling basis. However, it’s worth noting that requesting an invite doesn’t necessarily guarantee you a console.

