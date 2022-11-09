Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is full of wonder in new trailer

The season of Guillermo del Toro on Netflix continues. Following the release of the horror anthology Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities in October, the streaming service has now turned its attention to the film Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. The latest trailer — which follows a teaser from the summer — shows a much more fantastical take on the story, with all the inventive creatures and evil villains you’d expect from a del Toro production.