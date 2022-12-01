Thursday’s top tech news: December is here, and there are security lapses under the tree

There have been a couple of cybersecurity news stories recently that you might want to be aware of.
The first concerns the password manager LastPass, which has admitted that an “unauthorized party” was recently able to access “certain elements” of “customers’ information.” Crucially, user passwords shouldn’t have been affected, but it’s still a developing story that LastPass users will want to keep an eye on. Second is smart home brand Eufy, whose encryption promises may not be what they seem.
I guess we should also acknowledge the fact that Elon Musk has another target for when his brain-interface startup Neuralink will start implanting its devices in real human brains: the next six months. Just remember that Musk previously hoped to start human trials in 2020 and 2022.
In lighter news, the season of app usage roundups is well and truly upon us. Seriously, even Google Photos is getting involved if a notification I just received is anything to go by. Of course, it’s the music services that have the funnest data to share, so be sure to check out your Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music account to discover the delights (or secret shames) of your 2022 listening.
Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Thursday, December 1st, 2022.
Dec 1, 2022, 4:35 AM UTCMary Beth Griggs
Elon Musk claims Neuralink is about ‘six months’ away from first human trial
Musk says he’ll get Neuralink implanted in his own head
Dec 1, 2022, 1:30 AM UTCSean Hollister
Anker’s Eufy lied to us about the security of its security cameras
This is a big mess.
Nov 30, 2022, 11:34 PM UTCEmma Roth
LastPass' latest data breach exposed some customer information
CEO Karim Toubba says hackers didn’t gain access to users’ stored passwords, but disclosed this breach happened using information taken back in August.
Nov 30, 2022, 1:00 PM UTCAriel Shapiro
Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here, and it’s giving everyone a ‘music personality’
Bad Bunny is the platform’s top artist globally, while Joe Rogan claims the top podcast.
Nov 29, 2022, 3:00 PM UTCJon Porter
YouTube Music gets in on year-in-review season with 2022 Recap
It will also be available in the main YouTube app for the first time. Your move, Spotify.