Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The Mandalorian’s third season premieres on March 1st

The Mandalorian’s third season premieres on March 1st

/

Mando and Grogu are back next year.

By Jay Peters / @jaypeters

Share this story

Image of The Mandalorian holding Grogu.
It’s a slight delay — Disney previously announced the show would be coming February 2023.
Image: Disney

The Mandalorian’s long-awaited third season debuts on Disney Plus on March 1st, Disney announced on Thursday. Disney had previously said it would be out in February, but it turns out that we’re getting it just a little bit later than expected.

Season 2 premiered in October 2020, so it’s been some time since we’ve had new episodes of the show starring the galaxy’s favorite bounty hunter / baby alien duo. They made an appearance in a few episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, but soon, we’ll be able to see the both of them together once again.

The third season comes on the heels of the excellent Andor, which had its season 1 finale air on Disney Plus. After you’re done with your Mandalorian rewatch, I highly suggest Andor; both shows have made me fall in love with the Star Wars universe all over again.

More from Entertainment