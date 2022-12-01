Skip to main content
    Amazon’s poached Mike Flanagan from Netflix with an exclusive TV production deal

    Mike Flanagan and The Haunting of Hill House executive producer Trevor Macy are moving to Amazon Studios as part of a new exclusive overall TV production deal under Intrepid Pictures.

    By Charles Pulliam-Moore

    Two men in black button down shirts and dark blazers — one black and the other gray — standing in front of a Saturn Awards backdrop.
    Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy at the 46th Annual Saturn Awards.
    Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images for ABA

    While Mike Flanagan’s forthcoming The Fall of the House of Usher series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe is still headed to Netflix, the Haunting of Hill House creator is getting ready to take his talents to another streaming platform that’s likely looking to beef up its horror catalogue.

    Deadline reports that Mike Flanagan and Intrepid Pictures CEO Trevor Macy (who has also executive produced the whole of Netflix’s “Flanaverse”) have signed a new exclusive, multi-year overall TV production deal with Amazon Studios. Under the new deal, Intrepid Pictures will create new series and films for Amazon Prime similar to how the indie production house crafted series like ​​The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club for Netflix.

    In a public statement about their jump to Amazon, Flanagan and Macy said that they’ve “long admired” the Netflix competitor, and explained that they feel Amazon Studios and Intrepid share similar visions.

     “Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid,” Flanagan and Macy said. “We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe.”

    While there’s currently no word on what specific projects will come out of the deal, it stands to reason that fans of Flanagan and Macy’s Netflix work can expect to see similar stories coming out of Amazon in the near future.