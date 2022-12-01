The Guardians of the Galaxy visit some strange new places in Vol. 3’s official trailer

Disney just released the official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks like the movie is going to be a wild ride across the stars. One featured planet looks a lot like Earth but is filled with bipedal aliens with animal faces. The Guardians will also be going to some kind of giant fleshy spiral thing in space. I’m intrigued!

James Gunn, who directed the first two movies, is at the reins again for Vol. 3 after being fired over offensive tweets and rehired less than a year later. But it seems like this will be Gunn’s last Marvel film given that he was recently appointed the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Many familiar faces from past Guardians films are returning as well, including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket.