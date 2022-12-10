Apple’s terrific M1 iPad Air is matching its best price to date right now

The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re doing a little weekend window shopping for yourself or others this weekend, we’ve collected a handful of excellent deals that we think we think will allow you to cross more than just a few names off your list.
Starting things off is the latest iPad Air, which is discounted at Amazon and Best Buy in the 64GB, Wi-fi configuration to just $499.99, matching its lowest price to date. Apple’s newest iteration of its featherweight tablet includes significant upgrades to its performance thanks to Apple’s M1 CPU, and it’s equipped with a 12MP ultrawide camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Just like the older model, the fifth-gen Air features a 10.9-inch display and is compatible with all of the latest Apple accessories, including the second-gen Apple Pencil.
While its 64GB of storage is somewhat limiting, the 2022 iPad Air is an otherwise excellent tablet — one that’s a far better value than Apple’s latest models. Read our review.
Sony’s WH-1000XM5, one of our favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones, are still available for around $350 (about $50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. They’re not a drastic departure from what we’ve seen before, but they offer a slimmer profile and better noise cancellation than the last-gen XM4s, not to mention improved sound and voice call clarity.
There are certainly less expensive options available if you’re shopping for a pair of noise-canceling headphones — in fact, Bose’s excellent QuietComfort 45 are currently on sale for just shy of $250 — but if you’re in the market for one of the best models you can get, the WH-1000XM5s are the pair to beat.
Target, Best Buy, and Amazon are both discounting the Fitbit Versa 4 to $159.95, down from its usual price of $229.99. The latest wearable in the Fitbit Versa lineup appears very similar to its predecessor but offers a slimmer design that replaces the haptic touch button with a physical one. It also offers more exercise options, including new options for CrossFit and skiing, and features a faster version of the Fitbit UI.
The Versa lineup doesn’t offer the same experience as more premium wearables — and Fitbit is still rolling out new features to the Versa 4 via software updates — but if you can tolerate the growing pains, the Versa 4 is a solid budget option.
The weekend gift card deals at Eneba are a prime example of doing more with less. Now until 7AM ET on December 12th, you can get a $100 PlayStation Store gift card for around $85 when you use promo code PSNUSWknd at checkout, as well as a $70 Xbox gift card for $55.49 using offer code X70Wknd. If you’re planning to purchase a bunch of games over the holidays or weren’t sure what your favorite gamer wants to add to their collection, this is a fantastic opportunity to stretch your dollar.
If you’re running out of space on your PlayStation 5 or desktop PC, you can currently find the 1TB model of the PlayStation-licensed WD Black SN850 M.2 SSD discounted to just $129.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $169.99, the PlayStation-licensed version of the M.2 SSD offers identical performance specs as other SN850 models but features a blue LED to let you know that you’ve installed it correctly.
Besides the obvious benefits of additional storage space, a high-end SSD like the SN850 can potentially help with load times in some games. The rated speed for the stock M.2 SSD on the PS5 is 5,500MBps, however, the SN850 can reach speeds up to 7,000MBps, offering a significant increase in performance.
A few more deals worth checking out this weekend
- Amazon is currently discounting a variety of top-tier Nerf Blasters, including the Nerf Ultra One Blaster, which is on sale for $49.99 (normally $55.99). The Nerf Halo MA40 is also on sale for $48.49 (normally $55.99), while the Nerf Hyper Blaster is down to $28.99 (normally $41.99).
- Peak Design, the maker of some of the slickest-looking camera bags on the market, is currently offering a sitewide, 10 percent discount on all of its bags and accessories. The Everyday Totepack is normally $179.95 but is currently discounted to $161.95, for instance, and you can also find the Everyday Sling on sale for $80.95 (normally $89.95). Peak Design’s main audience is anyone looking to keep their expensive camera safe while in transit, but an organized interior and durable construction are things anyone can get behind.
- The Game Awards aren’t just about trailers and guest appearances — they’re also a great time to save on last year’s releases. Right now, Steam is offering deep discounts on some excellent titles, some of which saw sequel announcements during the Game Awards. For instance, you can currently get Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for $4.79 (normally $39.99), Hades for $12.49 (normally $24.99), and Death Stranding for $23.99 (normally $39.99).