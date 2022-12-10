Apple’s terrific M1 iPad Air is matching its best price to date right now

The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re doing a little weekend window shopping for yourself or others this weekend, we’ve collected a handful of excellent deals that we think we think will allow you to cross more than just a few names off your list.

Starting things off is the latest iPad Air, which is discounted at Amazon and Best Buy in the 64GB, Wi-fi configuration to just $499.99, matching its lowest price to date. Apple’s newest iteration of its featherweight tablet includes significant upgrades to its performance thanks to Apple’s M1 CPU, and it’s equipped with a 12MP ultrawide camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Just like the older model, the fifth-gen Air features a 10.9-inch display and is compatible with all of the latest Apple accessories, including the second-gen Apple Pencil.

While its 64GB of storage is somewhat limiting, the 2022 iPad Air is an otherwise excellent tablet — one that’s a far better value than Apple’s latest models. Read our review.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 500 $ 599 17 % off $ 500 The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. $500 at Amazon$500 at Best Buy

There are certainly less expensive options available if you’re shopping for a pair of noise-canceling headphones — in fact, Bose’s excellent QuietComfort 45 are currently on sale for just shy of $250 — but if you’re in the market for one of the best models you can get, the WH-1000XM5s are the pair to beat.

Target, Best Buy, and Amazon are both discounting the Fitbit Versa 4 to $159.95, down from its usual price of $229.99. The latest wearable in the Fitbit Versa lineup appears very similar to its predecessor but offers a slimmer design that replaces the haptic touch button with a physical one. It also offers more exercise options, including new options for CrossFit and skiing, and features a faster version of the Fitbit UI.

The Versa lineup doesn’t offer the same experience as more premium wearables — and Fitbit is still rolling out new features to the Versa 4 via software updates — but if you can tolerate the growing pains, the Versa 4 is a solid budget option.

The weekend gift card deals at Eneba are a prime example of doing more with less. Now until 7AM ET on December 12th, you can get a $100 PlayStation Store gift card for around $85 when you use promo code PSNUSWknd at checkout, as well as a $70 Xbox gift card for $55.49 using offer code X70Wknd. If you’re planning to purchase a bunch of games over the holidays or weren’t sure what your favorite gamer wants to add to their collection, this is a fantastic opportunity to stretch your dollar.

$100 PlayStation Store gift card (digital) $ 86 $ 100 14 % off $ 86 A gift card for Sony’s PlayStation Store is good for all kinds of titles, add-ons, and downloadable content. They are normally sold in $10, $25, $50, and $100 values. Now through 7AM ET on December 12th, Eneba is selling a $100 digital gift card for $85.99 when you use offer code PSNUSWknd. $86 at Eneba

$70 Xbox gift card (digital) $ 55 $ 70 21 % off $ 55 In addition to games on the Xbox storefront, an Xbox gift card can also be put toward a subscription to Xbox Live or Xbox / PC Game Pass. A digital gift card can be purchased for a value ranging from $1 to $100. Right now, Eneba is selling a $70 digital gift card for $37.86 when you use promo code X70Wknd before 7AM ET on December 12th. $55 at Eneba

If you’re running out of space on your PlayStation 5 or desktop PC, you can currently find the 1TB model of the PlayStation-licensed WD Black SN850 M.2 SSD discounted to just $129.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $169.99, the PlayStation-licensed version of the M.2 SSD offers identical performance specs as other SN850 models but features a blue LED to let you know that you’ve installed it correctly.

Besides the obvious benefits of additional storage space, a high-end SSD like the SN850 can potentially help with load times in some games. The rated speed for the stock M.2 SSD on the PS5 is 5,500MBps, however, the SN850 can reach speeds up to 7,000MBps, offering a significant increase in performance.

WD Black SN850 (1TB, with heatsink) $ 130 $ 180 28 % off $ 130 The WD Black SN850 is one of the fastest M.2 drives around, with a sequential read speed of up to 7,000MB/s and a write speed of up to 4,100MB/s. It can perform best in a PC that has a PCIe 4.0 motherboard or in a PS5. $130 at Amazon$130 at Best Buy