SEC asks companies to disclose exposure to struggling crypto firms

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is asking publicly-traded companies to tell investors about their involvement with struggling cryptocurrency firms (via CNBC). In a notice posted on Thursday, the SEC says companies may have an obligation under federal law to disclose whether their operations or finances have been impacted by the turbulence that’s rocking the crypto market.

The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance — the branch that ensures companies disclose necessary information to investors — issued the guidance, which is supposed to help companies prepare disclosure documents. It doesn’t formally introduce new disclosure requirements, but the set of recommendations is a sign that the regulator’s keeping a closer eye on crypto.

As noted in the sample letter, the SEC says companies should discuss whether they’ve been exposed to crypto firms that have filed for bankruptcy, suspended withdrawals, or experienced an excessive amount of withdrawals. It also asks companies to outline the steps they’re taking to secure customers’ crypto assets, as well as whether the disruption in the crypto market has caused them “reputational harm.”