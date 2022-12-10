Elon Musk’s $8 Twitter Blue subscription is coming back with phone number verification and a higher price on iOS

Twitter’s relaunching its Blue subscription on Monday, one month after abandoning a chaotic first attempt that spurred hoax accounts and general mayhem.

As reported previously, the subscription will cost $8 per month to purchase on the web or $11 per month via the iOS App Store to make up for the up to 30 percent commission Apple takes off of in-app purchases. This time, anyone paying for Blue who wants to display a “verified” checkmark on their profile will need to register a phone number first, and changing your “handle, display name or profile photo” will remove the label until your account is reviewed again.

In a thread on Twitter, the company says subscribers will get access to the blue profile checkmark along with a number of features, including the ability to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos, and access reader mode. The company lists fewer ads and prioritization in search and replies as “coming soon.”

Twitter also says it’s replacing the “official” label it toyed with during the last Blue push with a gold checkmark for businesses before adding a gray checkmark for “government and multilateral accounts” later this week.

Esther Crawford, the product manager at Twitter, says the company’s adding the phone verification requirement before users are granted a blue checkmark to combat impersonation.