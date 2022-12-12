MrBeast is joining Fortnite with his own skins and a $1 million challenge

MrBeast, who recently became the most-subscribed-to creator on YouTube, is the next person to join Fortnite’s Icon Series. The creator made a brief appearance in a trailer for Fortnite’s newest season, and Epic Games is now confirming that not only will MrBeast be getting his own Fortnite skins, but also a MrBeast-themed in-game competition with a $1 million prize.
If you’ve watched any of MrBeast’s outrageous challenges on his YouTube channel (recent examples: “Last To Take Hand Off Jet, Keeps It!” or “Survive 100 Days In Circle, Win $500,000”), then you might not be surprised that the in-game event is called an “extreme survival challenge.” Players will have to try and get the highest score they can on a custom-built island and the player with the best five high scores will earn $1 million. The top 100,000 players will get a special in-game umbrella.
If you want to practice before the challenge takes place, the custom island will be live on December 13th at 9AM ET at the island code 7990-6907-8565. The challenge itself will happen on December 17th from 12PM to 3PM ET, and you try as many times as you like to get your five best scores.
MrBeast’s in-game skins (there are two you can buy, each with two different styles), themed accessories, and custom emote will be available from the item shop a few days before the challenge starts. You can grab those starting December 14th at 7PM ET.
MrBeast, who once made an actual Battle Bus, joins the ranks of many other streamers and content creators with Icon Series skins, including Ninja, TheGrefg and Loserfruit. Icon skins aren’t just for streamers; Epic has made them for sports superstars like LeBron James and Naomi Osaka and for big musicians like Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Ariana Grande.