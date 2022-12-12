How to watch the FTX collapse hearings in Congress this week

Nearly a month after FTX’s public implosion, founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to testify before Congress about his company’s bankruptcy this week.

Bankman-Fried is set to testify on Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee alongside FTX’s current chief executive John J. Ray III. It will be the first of two congressional hearings investigating the collapse this week.

Where can I watch the FTX hearings?

The hearings will be livestreamed from the committees’ websites and YouTube channels. The House Financial Services Committee hearing can be viewed here. The Senate Banking Committee can be viewed here.

What time do the FTX hearings start?

Congress will hold two public hearings to investigate the FTX collapse this week:

The House Financial Services Committee hearing will take place on Tuesday, December 13th, at 10AM ET.

The second hearing, held in the Senate Banking Committee, will take place Wednesday, December 14th, at 10AM ET.

Who will testify before the committees this week?

The House will hold the only hearing this week featuring FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried. He is expected to testify virtually from the Bahamas, followed by testimony from FTX’s current CEO John Jay Ray III.

On Wednesday, the Senate will host a panel of experts along with Shark Tank investor and former FTX spokesperson Kevin O’Leary. Ben McKenzie, an actor best known for his role in The OC, is also expected to testify. Over the pandemic, McKenzie became a crypto skeptic and is currently working on a book slated for a 2023 release on the crypto industry and fraud.