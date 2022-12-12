The second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds have returned to their lowest price, first seen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can get the latest top-tier wireless earbuds from Apple on sale for $199.99 at Verizon (normally $249.99). That $50 savings is as good as it gets on these earbuds, which significantly improve on the noise cancellation of the previous model and now support a handy new volume control — allowing you to slide your finger on the stem to easily increase or decrease the volume.

The pricier Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II may have better noise cancellation prowess, but those $300 earbuds are much pricier than this sale price on the second-gen AirPods Pro. Plus, if you use Apple devices, you get a much tighter software integration when you stick within Apple’s walled garden, such as support in the Find My app to locate your earbuds if you forget where you put them. The new case even has a built-in speaker, so you can make it chirp — helpful if you have a tendency to lose your buds within the couch cushions.

And when it comes down to listening, the overall sound quality of the new AirPods Pro is improved over its predecessor. There’s a lot to love in this deal for Apple fans, especially at this better price. Read our review.

AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case $ 200 $ 250 20 % off $ 200 Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network. $200 at Verizon$229 at Amazon

If you’re shopping for a phone that’s a departure from the more typical offerings from Google, Apple, or Samsung, you might want to check out this deal on the 128GB OnePlus 10 Pro. Normally $799.99, Amazon has discounted the impressive smartphone to $549.99, matching its lowest price yet. The 10 Pro doesn’t blow away the competition but offers some impressive specifications alongside all of the flagship features you’d expect at a relatively low price point. While the camera array isn’t quite as powerful as those seen on flagship phones from Samsung or Apple, the 10 Pro still offers excellent performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM. There aren’t many Android phones that can match the overall performance of the OnePlus 10 Pro at this price, making it worth a look if your current phone is falling behind the curve. Read our review.

OnePlus 10 Pro $ 550 $ 800 31 % off $ 550 While it isn’t quite as innovative as its predecessors, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers flagship performance at a competitive price. $550 at Amazon

The Studio Buds are the more budget-friendly option but offer a comfortable fit and solid sound quality at a relatively low price. They don’t have the same seamless integration with Apple devices and lack wireless charging, but they are still able to charge over USB-C. The Studio Buds also have some of the best integration with Android-specific features among Beats devices, offering features like fast pairing and compatibility with Google’s “Find My” network. Read our review.

If you’re looking for a slightly fancier pair of fitness-centric earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro might be more your style. We consider the Beats Fit Pro to be the best pair of workout earbuds you can currently get, thanks to their active noise cancellation, comfortable fit, and outstanding sound quality. While the lack of wireless charging is a bit of a bummer at this price, the earbuds offer a host of excellent features specifically for Apple users, including dynamic head tracking for spatial audio, hand-free Siri voice commands and integration with Apple’s “Find My” network. Read our review.

Beats Studio Buds $ 90 $ 150 40 % off $ 90 The Studio Buds feature support for iOS and Android, as well as noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. They don’t offer the same features as Apple’s iconic AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you. $90 at Amazon$90 at Best Buy$99 at Walmart

Beats Fit Pro $ 160 $ 200 20 % off $ 160 The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. $160 at Amazon$160 at Best Buy$160 at Walmart