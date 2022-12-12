FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

Just over one month after the crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy, Ryan Pinder, the Attorney General of the Bahamas, announced the arrest of its founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).

According to a notice, the arrest came after the US government informed the Bahamas of criminal charges filed against Bankman-Fried and said it’s likely to request his extradition.

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, confirmed his arrest, saying in a statement that “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

The FTX collapse revealed SBF and his associates appear to have used customer deposits with FTX to prop up his other business, the trading firm Alameda Research, and once a run on FTX revealed it lacked the funds to pay back customers, the exchange quickly shut down operations.

Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify in congressional hearings this week and in recent weeks, has been on a seemingly non-stop media tour of interviews trying to explain what happened inside a business that, for a time, made him one of the world’s youngest billionaires.

SBF conducted at least two such live interviews earlier today, including a live chat with Forbes reporters and a Twitter Spaces chat with “Unusual Whales.” Answering questions while apparently playing the game Storybook Brawl, the New York Post reports he said, “I don’t think I will be arrested,” just hours before he actually was.

A statement from the Attorney General of the Bahamas Image: Office of The Attorney General& Ministry of Legal Affairs, Commonwealth of the Bahamas