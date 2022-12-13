The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you haven’t started shopping for gifts yet, you should probably stop procrastinating ASAP. That’s not necessarily because you’re running out of time — though you certainly are — but because we’re seeing some great deals on popular presents, some of which are even featured in our holiday gift guides.

One of these is the second-gen Apple Pencil, which makes a great gift for someone using an iPad Pro or newer iPad Mini and iPad Air models. Creatives can use the stylus to sketch on their tablet, while students can use it to jot down notes during class. Plus, it comes with a few perks that make it better than its predecessor, including customizable gesture controls and the ability to recharge while magnetically attached to the side of the tablet. It’s a bit of a pricey present at $129, but thankfully, it’s available right now at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart for $89 ($40 off), matching its lowest price to date.

Another popular gift is also on sale once more today: Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite. Right now, a few retailers are offering sales on various Kindles, which may be one of the last times we’ll be able to score a good deal on them before the holidays. The ad-supported base Kindle Paperwhite, for instance, is on sale for $109.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, while the ad-free model is down to $129.99 ($30 off) at Amazon. This discount makes the Paperwhite just $15 shy of its price during Black Friday. Read our review.

The Paperwhite is a terrific e-reader, one your giftee can use for hours on end thanks to its marathon battery life and sharp 300ppi display. If you want something more portable, you can also buy the latest Kindle starting at $89.99 ($10 off) at Amazon and Best Buy or without ads at Amazon for $109.99 ($10 off). The new base model is similar to the Paperwhite, but it lacks waterproofing and doesn’t feature the same adjustable color temperature for its front light. Read our review.

The holidays are a busy time of year, which can make it tough to carve out some peace and quiet. That’s where a good pair of noise-canceling headphones like Bose’s QuietComfort 45 come in. They’re some of the most comfortable noise-canceling headphones we’ve ever tested, making them perfect for long flights or any time you want to lower ambient sounds. You won’t have to worry about them running out of battery, either, as they can last 24 hours on a single charge. Regularly $329, you can buy them right now in white at Amazon for $229 or in other colors at either Amazon or Best Buy for $249. That $229 for the white smoke color matches the all-time low on the QuietComfort 45 headphones. Read our review.

Looking for some a bit more budget-friendly? Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is down to just $19.99 at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The no-frills streaming device includes a remote with its own button for Google Assistant, along with support for HDR video, casting, and all your popular streaming apps. If you can look beyond the fact it’s limited to 1080p resolution, it’s a solid streaming device that makes for a good stocking stuffer. Read our review.

Hold on — we’re not done just yet