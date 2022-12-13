Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays are finally getting a feature that Google’s Nest Hubs have had for several years — gesture controls. Starting today, December 13th, you can now stop a timer by holding up your hand with your palm facing the camera on an Echo Show 8 (second gen) or Echo Show 10 (third gen).

It’s a small addition, useful if you don’t want to shout or your hands are covered in food so you don't want to tap the screen to stop the timer.

Hopefully, it’s a precursor to some more gesture controls, such as to play or pause a song or video or to snooze an alarm. All of those gestures are available on the Nest Hub Max and second-gen Nest Hub. The latter doesn’t even use a camera, relying instead on its Soli radar sensor to “see” your hand movements.

Alexa Gestures can be enabled from the device settings menu of your Show 10 or 8 by selecting “Settings,” then “Device Options,” then “Gestures.”

Text to Speech is a new feature that lets you type a phrase on an Echo Show and have the Assistant say it out loud. Image: Amazon

Along with the new Gestures capability, Amazon also announced some other new accessibility features for the Show line: Consolidated Captions, a quick way to turn on three caption features in one go on all your Echo Show devices; Call Captioning, so you can see captions for Alexa calls in near real-time; Closed Captioning, which allows you to see the text of any audio content of videos on the screen; and Alexa Captioning, so you can see captions for Alexa’s responses.