Tuesday’s top tech news: The law comes for Bankman-Fried

Less than a week after telling a BBC journalist that he didn’t think he’d be arrested for his role in crypto exchange FTX’s collapse, company co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested. He’s now likely to face extradition from the Bahamas to the US and will have to answer difficult questions about where a billion-plus dollars of funds have gone.

Also expected to arrive today is an announcement from the Biden administration about a “scientific breakthrough” in the development of fusion energy. Any development wouldn’t reach production soon enough to help with the current energy crisis, but it could be a promising sign of what’s to come.

And finally, here’s a little bit of gadget news to start your day: Tim Cook has offered a rare confirmation of the specific hardware that goes into the iPhone. Although Apple is generally tight lipped about its suppliers, a tweet from Cook confirms that iPhones have been using Sony camera sensors for “over a decade.”

