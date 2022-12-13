Tuesday’s top tech news: The law comes for Bankman-Fried

Less than a week after telling a BBC journalist that he didn’t think he’d be arrested for his role in crypto exchange FTX’s collapse, company co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested. He’s now likely to face extradition from the Bahamas to the US and will have to answer difficult questions about where a billion-plus dollars of funds have gone.
Also expected to arrive today is an announcement from the Biden administration about a “scientific breakthrough” in the development of fusion energy. Any development wouldn’t reach production soon enough to help with the current energy crisis, but it could be a promising sign of what’s to come.
And finally, here’s a little bit of gadget news to start your day: Tim Cook has offered a rare confirmation of the specific hardware that goes into the iPhone. Although Apple is generally tight lipped about its suppliers, a tweet from Cook confirms that iPhones have been using Sony camera sensors for “over a decade.”
Dec 13, 2022, 9:18 AM UTCJon Porter
Dec 13, 2022, 7:32 AM UTCRichard Lawler
Dec 12, 2022, 5:00 PM UTCJustine Calma
