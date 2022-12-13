Hayao Miyazaki’s next film hits Japanese theaters in 2023

The next release from famed animation house Studio Ghibli is due to hit Japan next year. How Do You Live (still a tentative title), the latest feature directed by Hayao Miyazaki, will be in theaters in the country on July 14th, 2023. There’s no word on the international release yet, but as part of the announcement, Ghibli also put out this new poster for the film:

Miyazaki and the studio have been working on the film for some time; the legendary director actually came out of retirement to lead the project, which was first announced in 2017, following the release of The Wind Rises, which was expected to be his final film. It’s an adaptation of a 1937 novel of the same name, written by Yoshino Genzaburō. It’s been a long process.