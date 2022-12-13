Netflix’s Kaleidoscope looks like the perfect crime in new trailer

Netflix is getting a little experimental in the new year. The streaming service will be releasing its latest crime anthology, Kaleidoscope , on January 1st — and the latest trailer shows off just how intense of a heist it really is, with a few billion dollars on the line.

While Netflix has no shortage of crime and heist shows, what makes this one interesting is how it’s structured; the show is nonlinear, designed so that you can watch the episodes — which encompass a story spanning around 25 years — in any order. “All viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist,” the company explains. (That said, there is one canonical finale episode.)