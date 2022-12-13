Netflix is making a live-action My Hero Academia film

Netflix is making yet another live-action anime adaptation, and this time, it’s taking on My Hero Academia. In an announcement on its website, the streamer says filmmaker Shinsuke Sato (I Am a Hero, Kingdom) will serve as director, while Obi-Wan Kenobi producer Joby Harold is penning the script.

My Hero Academia takes place in a universe where the majority of humans are born with superpowers — called quirks — and centers around the once-quirkless Izuku Midoriya (or Deku). When Midoriya’s granted super strength from the hero he idolizes the most, All Might, he’s accepted into the prestigious UA High School for heroes-in-training. There, meets other quirk-wielding students while working toward unlocking his true strength and coming face-to-face with powerful enemies.

It’s still too early to tell who will play the role of Midoriya and some of the other supporting roles, like the gravity-defying Ochaco Uraraka, the fiery Katsuki Bakugo, or the top hero All Might. But as is the case with other live-action anime adaptions, casting can make or break the remake.