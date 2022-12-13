Hogwarts Legacy is delayed yet again on some systems

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter-themed game, is being delayed yet again — the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game are being pushed back to April 4th, 2023, while the Nintendo Switch won’t be getting it until July 25th, according to a tweet from the developers. On the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, and PC, the game is still scheduled to release on February 10th.

This partial delay is the game’s third — it was announced in September 2020, set to be released the next year. But it wasn’t long before the team behind it announced that it would be coming out in 2022 instead, saying that they’d be “giving the game the time it needs.” The second delay, and the February 10th release date that was originally meant for all systems, was announced in August.

The digital deluxe edition of the game included 72-hour early access as a perk, letting people pay a bit extra to play it before everyone else. If you ordered it for a system where it’s releasing on February 10th, that perk will still apply, but early access will no longer be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, according to an FAQ on the game’s site.