Tesla’s latest update adds Steam games and Apple Music

Tesla’s new “Holiday Update” adds a few long-awaited new features, including the ability to play games from Steam in your car and support for Apple Music.
Tesla already offers a bunch of games for owners like Cuphead and Stardew Valley, and the official addition of Steam doesn’t come as a total surprise, as CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company was “making progress” with a Steam integration in July. But now that Steam for Tesla is finally here, owners could have a lot more games available to them.
Tesla says Steam will be available on “new” Model S & X vehicles. While that’s a somewhat vague description, it seems likely to refer to the “Plaid” versions of those cars, as those are equipped with an AMD Ryzen processor and a discrete AMD RDNA 2 GPU. The company says that Steam brings “thousands” of games to its cars, and while we’ll have to wait and see which ones work best, Tesla’s promotional video heavily features Cyberpunk 2077. (It’s not the first time Tesla has used Cyberpunk 2077 as part of its marketing.)
Steam isn’t the only major app coming to Teslas; the company’s cars are finally getting Apple Music as well. The app had reportedly appeared in a Model S in a museum exhibit last month, and now it’s officially rolling out as part of an official Tesla release.
The Holiday Update includes a lot of other features, too. An upgraded light show mode lets you schedule a show that will appear across multiple vehicles at the same time. The company put out a pretty ridiculous video to show it off:
You’ll also be able to make Zoom calls from the cabin camera and view the inside of the car from the Tesla app while in Dog Mode or Sentry Mode. The update, officially numbered 2022.44.25, is rolling out now.