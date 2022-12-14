Polestar and Cake extend their partnership to include a new electric moped

EV maker Polestar is extending its collaboration with Swedish e-motorbike company Cake to release a new battery-powered moped that, for the first time, will be available in North America.

The limited-edition, customized version of Cake’s Makka moped will feature a Sky Blue exterior color inspired by Polestar’s O2 roadster concept, which was first unveiled earlier this year. The concept is expected to go into production as the Polestar 6 starting in 2026.

Image: Polestar

This is the second model to be released by Polestar and Cake since the two Swedish companies first got together in 2021. The first model was also a Makka moped, but with a white exterior color called Snow Matte.

Cake’s Makka moped has a top speed of 28 mph, two different ride modes, and a distinctive look that sets it apart from other, similarly specced motorbikes. Its motor puts out 2.8kW of peak power and has a range of 34 miles. The company also makes utility e-motorbikes for use in cities and off-road.

Cake was founded in 2016 by Stefan Ytterborn, who’s also responsible for launching the POC apparel brand popular with mountain bikers. POC, founded in 2005, is an abbreviation for “Piece Of Cake.”

Image: Polestar

Image: Polestar

The Polestar-branded Sky Blue Makka will be available exclusively in select Polestar markets through the company’s “Additionals” online store beginning December 14th, 2022, with a retail price of $5,300.