Director Patty Jenkins says there was ‘nothing’ she could do to move Woman 3 forward

Director Patty Jenkins pushed back on rumors that she walked off the Wonder Woman 3 project, saying on Twitter that there was “nothing” she could do to “move anything forward at this time.” Jenkins instead blames the film’s cancellation on the massive restructuring that’s underway at Warner Bros. following its merger with Discovery.

“I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me,” Jenkins explains. “DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.” Jenkins’ response comes after last week’s report from The Wrap, which indicates that she exited Wonder Woman 3 after rejecting the studio notes on her treatment.

Despite this, Zaslav has hinted at creating a 10-year roadmap to help build up the DC brand while tapping director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran to head up DC Studios. Gunn previously worked at Marvel for several years, where he directed the films in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He’s already hinted at plans that the DC universe “will be connected” across film, TV, and animation and says that this is just the “beginning” of the 10 years of stories DC plans to build up.

Jenkins also addresses the speculation that’s been swirling about the Star Wars spinoff Rogue Squadron, which had been taken off of Disney’s release schedule in September. But Jenkins says she’s still working on the project and that she had originally left the project to work on Wonder Woman 3.

“Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed,” Jenkins writes. “They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since.”