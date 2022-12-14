WhatsApp is testing picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS

WhatsApp is working on a picture-in-picture mode for iOS that will let you open up other apps while on a video call. In a post on the WhatsApp blog, the company says the feature’s currently in beta testing and that it will become widely available starting next year.

The feature, which WABetaInfo first spotted earlier this month, should minimize your call while allowing you to access other apps. While some Android devices already let you use picture-in-picture mode with certain apps, including WhatsApp, the messaging service doesn’t support the iPhone’s picture-in-picture feature released in iOS 14. Either way, it sounds like natively integrating the feature should come in handy when collaborating on a project during a video call (or maybe for browsing the web if you start getting bored).