A God of War TV show is officially coming to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s rumored God of War TV adaptation is a go. Deadline reported in March that Amazon was in talks to make a Prime Video series about the popular video game franchise, and on Wednesday, Amazon announced it had officially ordered the series.

Based on a synopsis shared by Deadline on Wednesday, it sounds as if the show will follow a similar story as Sony’s excellent God of War reboot from 2018:

The series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world.

The series will be live-action, according to a statement in Deadline from Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope, but the story doesn’t list any official cast members. (Maybe bring back Christopher Judge, who just won a Game Award for his portrayal of Kratos in God of War Ragnarök?) We don’t know when the show might debut, but Deadline reports that it will be available in over 240 countries and territories.

Cory Barlog, the director of God of War 2018 and creative director for Ragnarök, is one of the new show’s executive producers. He teased his involvement in a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, saying that “it will be a while” until we see more about it.