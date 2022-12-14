The Nier: Automata anime is coming to Crunchyroll in January

Nier: Automata, Yoko Taro’s quirky but heartfelt action RPG, is being adapted into an anime that will be streaming on Crunchyroll early next year. The show, which was first announced in February and officially titled Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, will begin streaming January 7th, Crunchyroll spokesperson Tyler Schirado said in an email to The Verge.

Based on the official synopsis from Crunchyroll, it seems like Nier: Automata Ver1.1a’s story sticks relatively close to the game, though Taro said in a recent video that there will be some changes. Part of what’s interesting about the game is its 26 different endings and a narrative that takes place across a few different perspectives, and we’ll have to wait and see if and how the show ends up including those.

If you’re curious, here’s the synopsis. I’ve left the punctuation exactly as it was provided.

The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless <androids> and their endless fight for the sake of mankind.

Crunchyroll shared an official trailer for Ver1.1a Wednesday, though it doesn’t have any footage of the show itself. For that, check out this video from September, which has a few brief glimpses of the series in motion and that interview I mentioned with Taro. If you haven’t played the game, I highly recommend it, especially now that it’s available on Nintendo Switch.