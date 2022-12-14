FuboTV is down during a World Cup semifinal game

FuboTV is down during the World Cup, preventing users from watching the semifinal game between France and Morroco. According to FuboTV’s status page, the service has been experiencing issues since 9:20AM ET, affecting account creation and management as well as streaming. When I try to open the FuboTV app on my TV, the service displays an endless loading screen.

“Apologies to customers who are having issues with the France vs Morocco game. We are addressing the issue.” FuboTV writes on Twitter. The service also includes a link to stream the game on Fox’s website, but this obviously doesn’t offer the same experience as watching it on your TV.

The game between France and Morroco started at 2PM ET, and now, the clock’s running out for viewers to get their chance to catch the remaining half of the game. As FuboTV is one of the only streaming services that offer access to the World Cup, many users only subscribed to the service for that very reason (myself included).