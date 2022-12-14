Elon Musk sells yet another $3.58 billion of Tesla shares

Elon Musk has sold another $3.5 billion in Tesla shares, according to a form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Since November 2021, the high point of Tesla’s share price, Musk has sold more than $39 billion of shares, The Wall Street Journal reports .

Musk has often tapped into his fandom, using his Twitter account to rally retail investors. He’s wooed those investors — and in 2018, he introduced ways for them to ask questions during his earnings calls. At the end of the day today, shares of Tesla closed at $156.80, which The Wall Street Journal says is the lowest level in more than two years.