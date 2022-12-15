You can save $250 on the HP Spectre x360 today

A capable and steeply discounted configuration of the HP Spectre x360 13 is kicking off our deal roundup for today. It’s available at HP for $999.99 (normally $1,249.99). This 2-in-1 convertible laptop has a 1920 x 1280 13.5-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. If you want more power and storage, the Spectre x360 can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, or an even faster processor for an additional fee, but all configurations are subject to the same $250 discount. If you can look past some of its preinstalled bloatware (which can be removed), you’re getting a well-designed laptop with excellent battery life. Read our review.
A pair of our favorite Jabra earbuds, the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 85t, are half off their usual prices. The Elite 7 Pro earbuds are available at Best Buy and Amazon for $99.99 (normally $199.99), while the Elite 85t earbuds are down to around $119.99 instead of their usual $229.99 at Best Buy and Amazon.
The Elite 7 Pro earbuds offer excellent audio and voice call quality, and Jabra’s companion mobile app unlocks more features. While we initially knocked the Elite 7 Pro for not having multipoint Bluetooth support, Jabra has since rectified that with a post-release firmware update. Read our review.
The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are a bit older, but they still offer excellent noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and multipoint Bluetooth support. The low-end bass performance is somewhat lacking compared to other Jabra earbuds, and only the right earbud can be used independently (if that matters to you), but the 85t earbuds are still a good option for anyone who needs some noise-canceling earbuds that offer solid voice call performance. Read our review.
The Google Pixel Watch is usually $349.99 but is currently available for around $299.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Pixel Watch still offers an excellent collection of smartwatch and fitness-tracking features in an attractive package, even if it isn’t quite as capable as the latest smartwatches being offered by Apple or Samsung. Besides offering solid performance at an affordable price point, the Pixel Watch gets bonus points for not limiting its capabilities if you’re using a non-Pixel Android device. Read our review.
A few more deals worthy of your attention
- If you’re in the market for a mouse that’s a little different, you can currently get the Microsoft Arc wireless mouse in a variety of colors at Amazon and Best Buy for $49.99 (normally $69.99). The Arc is an ambidextrous mouse that can bend to the shape of your hand or lie flat. It’s powered by a pair of AAA batteries.
- Nanoleaf is currently discounting its smart bulbs to just $5 each when you make a minimum purchase of $50. Normally, Nanoleaf light bulbs go for $19.99 apiece, making this a great opportunity to add some fun accent lighting to your home. Just note that you’re limited to 20 light bulbs per cart.
- You can currently get the original Elgato Stream Deck for $99.99 at Amazon (normally $149.99). The original Stream Deck is functionally identical to the newer Stream Deck MK. 2, equipped with 12 buttons and access to the same free library of plug-ins and icons but featuring a mount with adjustable angles.
- The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 features a four-inch screen and a built-in speaker for reading out the weather and news. You can also control your smart home via Google Assistant — and oh yeah, it’s also an alarm clock. Lenovo is currently selling it for its all-time low of $19.99 ($50 off), or you can get it with its night light-equipped wireless charging dock for $24.99 at Best Buy. Read our review.