You can save $250 on the HP Spectre x360 today

A capable and steeply discounted configuration of the HP Spectre x360 13 is kicking off our deal roundup for today. It’s available at HP for $999.99 (normally $1,249.99). This 2-in-1 convertible laptop has a 1920 x 1280 13.5-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. If you want more power and storage, the Spectre x360 can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, or an even faster processor for an additional fee, but all configurations are subject to the same $250 discount. If you can look past some of its preinstalled bloatware (which can be removed), you’re getting a well-designed laptop with excellent battery life. Read our review.

HP Spectre x360 13 $ 1000 $ 1250 20 % off $ 1000 The HP Spectre x360 13 is a beautiful convertible laptop with stellar processor options. $1000 at HP

A pair of our favorite Jabra earbuds, the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 85t, are half off their usual prices. The Elite 7 Pro earbuds are available at Best Buy and Amazon for $99.99 (normally $199.99), while the Elite 85t earbuds are down to around $119.99 instead of their usual $229.99 at Best Buy and Amazon.

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are a bit older, but they still offer excellent noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and multipoint Bluetooth support. The low-end bass performance is somewhat lacking compared to other Jabra earbuds, and only the right earbud can be used independently (if that matters to you), but the 85t earbuds are still a good option for anyone who needs some noise-canceling earbuds that offer solid voice call performance. Read our review.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro $ 100 $ 200 50 % off $ 100 The Elite 7 Pro, the highest-end version of Jabra’s new Elite series of earbuds, build upon the 85t with a more compact fit while keeping many of the features that made their predecessor so good. $100 at Best Buy$100 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 85t $ 120 $ 230 48 % off $ 120 Jabra’s Elite 85t have noise cancellation and a semi-open design, letting them breathe a bit more than the company’s other models. One of their most impressive features is the ability to handle multiple Bluetooth connections simultaneously. $120 at Amazon$120 at Best Buy

Related The best wireless earbuds to buy right now

The Google Pixel Watch is usually $349.99 but is currently available for around $299.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Pixel Watch still offers an excellent collection of smartwatch and fitness-tracking features in an attractive package, even if it isn’t quite as capable as the latest smartwatches being offered by Apple or Samsung. Besides offering solid performance at an affordable price point, the Pixel Watch gets bonus points for not limiting its capabilities if you’re using a non-Pixel Android device. Read our review.

Google Pixel Watch $ 299 $ 350 15 % off $ 299 Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. $299 at Amazon$300 at Best Buy