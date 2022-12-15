Thursday’s top tech news: leaving, on an @ElonJet plane

After saying he wouldn’t ban an account that tracks the movement of his private jet, Elon Musk’s Twitter has done exactly that, suspending the @ElonJet account alongside its creator and several other accounts that he operates. Obviously Twitter is a private company that’s free to moderate its platform however it wants, but the case highlights how even a “free speech absolutist” like Musk can come around pretty quickly on content moderation when his personal safety is involved.

Over on the tech news side, Google Docs is getting some cool new features for anyone that wants to show code in their documents. It’s part of a pretty significant transformation Google Workspace has been going through, and overall I’m a big fan. Pageless formatting! Markdown support! Damn it’s a great time to be a Google Docs user.

And now, here’s a silly tweet: