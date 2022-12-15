Thursday’s top tech news: leaving, on an @ElonJet plane

After saying he wouldn’t ban an account that tracks the movement of his private jet, Elon Musk’s Twitter has done exactly that, suspending the @ElonJet account alongside its creator and several other accounts that he operates. Obviously Twitter is a private company that’s free to moderate its platform however it wants, but the case highlights how even a “free speech absolutist” like Musk can come around pretty quickly on content moderation when his personal safety is involved.
Over on the tech news side, Google Docs is getting some cool new features for anyone that wants to show code in their documents. It’s part of a pretty significant transformation Google Workspace has been going through, and overall I’m a big fan. Pageless formatting! Markdown support! Damn it’s a great time to be a Google Docs user.
And now, here’s a silly tweet:
Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Thursday, December 15th, 2022.
Dec 15, 2022, 3:15 AM UTCElizabeth Lopatto
Elon Musk sells yet another $3.58 billion of Tesla shares
He’s offloaded more than $39 billion since November 2021
Dec 15, 2022, 12:46 AM UTCJay Peters
Twitter banned the @ElonJet account tracking Musk’s flights, reinstated it, then banned it again
The company has also posted a thread explaining where the line is when it comes to tweeting live location data, like you would if you were tracking Elon Musk’s plane.
Dec 14, 2022, 10:25 PM UTCMitchell Clark
Google’s making code formatting a breeze in Docs
Certain Workspace users will be getting access to code blocks, which could help them upgrade their documentation.