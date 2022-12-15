Oppo’s next foldable is actually getting a release outside of China

Oppo has announced a pair of new foldables in China today, and the smaller of the two is actually getting a release outside of its domestic market. The Find N2 Flip has a clamshell design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and starts at ¥6,000 (around $861) while the Find N2, its larger sibling, has a larger tablet-style form factor that’s closer to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and starts at ¥8,000 (around $1,148).

XDA Developers reports that the Flip will see an international launch but that the regular Find N2 is sticking to China for now, just like its predecessor, the Find N, did. Expect to see the Find N2 Flip appear in European markets in the first quarter of next year, but it’s unlikely to get an official US release given Oppo historically hasn’t sold phones in North America.

The external screen can act as a camera viewfinder. Image: Oppo

Let’s start with the Find N2 Flip given that’s the handset that some Verge readers might actually be able to buy in the near future. Its most eye-catching selling point compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is its large external display, which measures 3.26 inches diagonally with a resolution of 720 × 382. That’s significantly larger than Samsung’s 1.9-inch external display, and Oppo’s website advertises that it can be used to show everything from the weather to notifications and also serve as a viewfinder for the camera.

That internal display is 6.8 inches big, with a 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Oppo says it’s rated for 400,000 folds, which means that, by its estimates, the mechanism should last for 10 years if you fold and unfold it 100 times a day. It has an ultra-thin glass coating, which should help with durability, and there’s a small hole-punch cutout for its 32-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of more traditional smartphone specs, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor, with a choice of 8, 12, or 16GB of RAM and either 256 or 512GB of storage. It pairs a 50-megapixel main camera with an eight-megapixel ultrawide, contains a 4,300mAh battery that can be fast-charged at up to 44W, and biometric security is handled by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo Find N2. Image: Oppo Oppo claims the Find N2 is the lightest foldable on the market. Image: Oppo

While the Find N2 Flip is an all-new form factor for Oppo, the larger Find N2 appears to be a refinement of the original Find N’s design. It still has a 7.1-inch internal display, although its external display is slightly bigger this time around at 5.54 inches. Oppo advertises that its hinge is 37 percent smaller and 36 percent lighter, its crease is 60 percent narrower, and its screen is 34 percent lighter. With a total weight of 233 grams, Oppo claims the Find N2 is the “lightest horizontal foldable” yet, reports XDA Developers.

Like the Find N2 Flip, the Find N2 is rated for 400,000 folds (up from 200,000 in last year’s model). It’s got a 32-megapixel selfie camera in its top-left hole-punch cutout and a trio of rear cameras (a 50-megapixel main, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and 32-megapixel telephoto). It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, and its 4,520mAh battery can be fast-charged at up to 67W.