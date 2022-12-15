Some Peacock originals are coming to JetBlue’s in-flight entertainment system

The Peacock original show Bel-Air doesn’t actually have anything to do with flying, but you may be able to watch it next time you’re in the air. JetBlue has announced that it’s partnered with NBC’s streaming service to bring some of its content to the seatback screens on its planes — including the Fresh Prince spinoff, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and Rian Johnson’s comedy caper show Poker Face.

You’ll also be able to stream anything from Peacock’s catalog using your own device and the in-flight Wi-Fi, according to the airline’s Thursday press release, though you’ll need an active Peacock subscription to do so, according to JetBlue spokesperson Emily Martin.

The “exclusive” streaming partnership will go into effect in spring 2023. Currently, JetBlue’s in-flight entertainment has offerings from Showtime, HBO, ViacomCBS, and NBCUniversal, Peacock’s parent company.

Disclosure: Comcast, NBCUniversal’s parent company, is an investor in Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.