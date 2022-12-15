Some Peacock originals are coming to JetBlue’s in-flight entertainment system

The Peacock original show Bel-Air doesn’t actually have anything to do with flying, but you may be able to watch it next time you’re in the air. JetBlue has announced that it’s partnered with NBC’s streaming service to bring some of its content to the seatback screens on its planes — including the Fresh Prince spinoff, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and Rian Johnson’s comedy caper show Poker Face.
You’ll also be able to stream anything from Peacock’s catalog using your own device and the in-flight Wi-Fi, according to the airline’s Thursday press release, though you’ll need an active Peacock subscription to do so, according to JetBlue spokesperson Emily Martin.
The “exclusive” streaming partnership will go into effect in spring 2023. Currently, JetBlue’s in-flight entertainment has offerings from Showtime, HBO, ViacomCBS, and NBCUniversal, Peacock’s parent company.
JetBlue isn’t the only airline to bring a streaming service’s shows to its in-flight entertainment system. Delta has had partnerships with both Disney Plus and Hulu, and American Airlines has also worked with Peacock. Airlines have also been looking at other ways to enhance the experience of watching movies or shows during your flight, such as making it way easier to use your Bluetooth headphones with the in-seat screens.
Disclosure: Comcast, NBCUniversal’s parent company, is an investor in Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.
Update December 15th, 1:32PM ET: Added info that you’ll need a Peacock subscription to access the full catalogue on your own device.