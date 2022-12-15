Apple is expanding Mythic Quest with a new spinoff series

Apple is building on the success of its Apple TV Plus comedy about game development, Mythic Quest, with a new spinoff series titled Mere Mortals. The eight-episode series will be more like the excellent episodes in the main show that focus on a time and place outside of the primary settings and characters, Variety reports. “Mere Mortals will explore the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game,” according to Apple in a press release.
Ashly Burch, who plays Rachel in Mythic Quest, is part of the team writing Mere Mortals alongside John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney. Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney (Ian on Mythic Quest), David Hornsby (David Brittlesbee on Mythic Quest), and Charlie Day will be executive producers.
Apple didn’t share a release date for Mere Mortals, so we don’t know when it will be released. In the meantime, you can catch the main Mythic Quest show now, which is currently in its third season and has already been renewed for a fourth. I’m not caught up on the third season, but the one-off episodes from the first two like “A Dark Quiet Death” and “Backstory!” are some of my favorite episodes of TV in recent memory.