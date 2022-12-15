Death Stranding is getting a film adaptation

The Death Stranding cinematic universe is getting a little bigger. Not long after a sequel to the 2019 video game was announced, now comes news that a film is also in the works.

The project will be a joint collaboration between developer Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios, led by Alex Lebovici, who served as a producer on the horror film Barbarian. According to a press release, the plot for the film is being kept quiet for now, but it will “introduce new elements and characters within the Death Stranding universe.”

The news also comes at a time when seemingly every big-name video game is being adapted, from The Last of Us on HBO to God of War on Prime Video.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios,” said Kojima said in a statement. “This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen.”