New Pokémon series will feature Scarlet and Violet starters

Now that Ash — not me, though I understand your confusion — has finally, after 25 years of not aging, become the Pokémon Champion, it seems like the animated series is saying goodbye to the very best. Nestled in the announcement that there’s a new Pokémon animated series on the horizon was the tidbit that after the end of the current series — Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — will be special episodes paying tribute to Ash’s many achievements.

“To conclude Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, fans can enjoy a collection of special episodes commemorating Ash and his Pikachu’s 25-season journey to becoming Pokémon World Champion,” the press release reads. “The episodes offer a glimpse at what the future may hold for the world’s strongest trainer in this final chapter for Ash and his Pikachu.”

Seems like, after all that, the journey that began in Pallet Town and went everywhere from Johto, Sinnoh, Alola, and beyond is finally over. It’s a good thing for Ash, too — best to bow out at the top, right?