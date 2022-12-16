Fortnite just kicked off its latest anime collab with My Hero Academia

The world of Fortnite is about to get even more anime. Starting at 7AM ET today, the battle royale game will kick off its latest anime crossover, this time with My Hero Academia.

The collab will include four characters from the series available to purchase in the item shop — Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and All Might — as well as a Hero Training Gym to mess around on in creative mode and quests to complete to earn items like a cape and MHA emotes. Perhaps most notable, the Deku smash move from the show will become a power-up to use in the game.

Here’s a look at the new character skins:







1 / 4 Image: Epic Games

This is the second major anime crossover for Fortnite, following an elaborate Dragon Ball event in August. Developer Epic Games has also been building out its own roster of anime-style characters, which are a frequent presence in the game’s seasonal battle pass.

Fortnite also just kicked off its latest major shift with the launch of Chapter 4 at the beginning of December. In addition to a new island and more gameplay features, the update also included a big visual overhaul.