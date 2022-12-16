Henry Cavill to star in live-action Warhammer project for Amazon

Noted Warhammer nerd Henry Cavill is set to do a little something more than paint elaborate figures: he’s going to feature in a new Warhammer live-action project on Amazon. Reports of the project first surfaced last night, and this morning, Cavill confirmed the news on his Instagram account.
“For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action,” he wrote. “Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life.” He added that “having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer,” perhaps alluding to the very expensive The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, which started streaming this year on Prime Video.
However, Cavill’s latest creative endeavor also appears to be very early still. He said that “our first steps are to find our filmmaker / creator / writer,” which are fairly important roles.
For fans of the actor, the recent flurry of casting news has likely been disorienting. On October 24th, he reassured fans that he was “back as Superman,” and five days later came the bombshell that he would be leaving The Witcher after its third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Then, earlier this week, he confirmed that he would not be back as Superman after all due to the new direction of DC’s film and TV projects under James Gunn.
At least he’s now doing something he clearly loves. “To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love,” Cavill said as part of the announcement. “I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen.”