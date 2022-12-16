Sony is making a multiplayer Horizon game

Horizon Zero Dawn developer Guerrilla Games is working on a new Horizon online multiplayer game, according to a tweet about jobs at the studio (via Kotaku).
“A new internal team is developing a separate Online Project set in Horizon’s universe,” an image in the tweet reads. “Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together.”
We don’t know much more beyond that, but a multiplayer Horizon game would mark a notable new entry in what’s quickly becoming one of PlayStation’s biggest franchises. So far, the Horizon games have all been single player, including Horizon Zero Dawn and this year’s Horizon Forbidden West. The upcoming PSVR2 title Horizon Call of the Mountain will be a solo adventure, too. But Sony is significantly ramping up its plans for live service titles, stating earlier this year that it plans to release more than 10 live service games before March 2026, and it appears that this new Horizon game could be one of them.
This new multiplayer game isn’t the only addition to the franchise in the works. Just last week, Sony revealed a PS5-exclusive Horizon Forbidden West expansion titled Burning Shores. It’s reportedly working on a mega remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn similar to this year’s The Last of Us PS5 remake. And there’s a Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix show in development from The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman, too.