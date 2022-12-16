Sony is making a multiplayer Horizon game

“A new internal team is developing a separate Online Project set in Horizon’s universe,” an image in the tweet reads. “Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together.”

We don’t know much more beyond that, but a multiplayer Horizon game would mark a notable new entry in what’s quickly becoming one of PlayStation’s biggest franchises. So far, the Horizon games have all been single player, including Horizon Zero Dawn and this year’s Horizon Forbidden West. The upcoming PSVR2 title Horizon Call of the Mountain will be a solo adventure, too. But Sony is significantly ramping up its plans for live service titles, stating earlier this year that it plans to release more than 10 live service games before March 2026, and it appears that this new Horizon game could be one of them.