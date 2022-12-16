Marvel Snap will let you play against friends ‘in the next month or two’

Marvel Snap is finally getting a way to battle against your friends sometime soon. In a roadmap for the game shared Friday, developers Second Dinner provided details about the mode, titled Battle Mode vs. Friends, and said it aims to launch it in “the next month or two.”

Currently, Marvel Snap pits you against a random opponent every time you press the play button. But in Battle Mode, you’ll play a series of games with a friend to see who can outlast the other. Both players will start a match with 10 health, and whoever wins a game does damage to the other based on the number in the glowy cube at the top of the screen you typically hit when you want to Snap and up the stakes. To pair up with a friend, you’ll either create a match or join one using a code.

The new roadmap details a bunch of new features coming to the free-to-play mobile card game both in the near term and in the future. Alongside the new battle mode, artist credits and the ability to change your name are listed as “coming soon.”

An image of Marvel Snap’s latest roadmap. Image: Second Dinner

In the “In Development” bucket, I’m most excited for the new “Smart Decks” feature, which will help you automatically finish a deck you’re working on. “Maybe you’re unsure how to finish that ‘move deck’ you’ve wanted to play,” Second Dinner writes as an example. “No problem. You’ll be able to finish your new deck with the tap of a button.”

Second Dinner also has things like a widescreen UI for PC players, new competitive modes, and an unranked mode in development. Further out, you can look forward to things like guilds, collectible emotes, in-game events, and controller support on PC.